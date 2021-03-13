UK says China not complying with Hong Kong handover treaty

HONG KONG — The U.K. government said China is in a “state of ongoing non-compliance” with the key treaty that paved the way for Hong Kong’s return to Chinese control, following a Beijing-led crackdown on dissent in the city.

Saturday’s statement from Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab came days after Chinese lawmakers approved an overhaul of the city’s election system that threatens to stack the legislature with pro-Beijing loyalists.

That move was the culmination of a series of measures to curb challenges to Chinese rule, including passage of a national security law that led to the arrest of dozens of democracy activists and prompted many to flee the city.

The election overhaul “is part of a pattern designed to harass and stifle all voices critical of China’s policies and is the third breach of the Joint Declaration in less than nine months,” Raab said. The U.K. decision was a “demonstration of the growing gulf between Beijing’s promises and its actions.”

The statement gave no indication of what the U.K. government would do if China doesn’t return to compliance with the Joint Declaration.

“The U.K. will continue to stand up for the people of Hong Kong,” Raab said. “China must act in accordance with its legal obligations and respect fundamental rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.”

Hong Kong was a British colony for more than 150 years until its return to China in 1997 after the two countries signed the Joint Declaration. The agreement gave control back to China in return for the city maintaining a “high degree” of autonomy. Yet under President Xi Jinping, China has moved to tighten its grip on the city; the crackdown accelerated after massive pro-democracy demonstrations broke out in 2019.

After passage of the national security law, the U.K. responded by offering a path to British citizenship for eligible Hong Kong residents.

Xi is seeking to have only “patriots” on Hong Kong’s legislative council. The overhaul will give Beijing virtual veto power in the selection of the city’s leaders. China says the national security law was necessary to punish acts of secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities or collusion with foreign entities. Dozens of opposition figures — including media tycoon Jimmy Lai and former student leader Joshua Wong — have been jailed using the law.