Vatican: No blessings for same-sex relationships

The Catholic Church does not have the authority to bless same-sex couples, according to an official document on Monday.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued the declaration in a "response to a doubt."

"In some ecclesial contexts, plans and proposals for blessings of unions of persons of the same sex are being advanced," it said.

But a blessing over human relationships is only compatible if it is "according to the designs of God inscribed in creation."

"It is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage ... as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex," it said. "The presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing, since the positive elements exist within the context of a union not ordered to the Creator's plan."

Pope Francis — who has been seen to somewhat soften the line of the Church on same-sex unions, without suggesting a change in doctrine — had given his assent to publishing the document, it said.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith pointed out that its statement was not intended to be "a form of unjust discrimination, but rather a reminder of the truth of the liturgical rite."

Moreover, it said, blessings can be given to individual people with "homosexual inclinations." However, any form of blessing that recognizes a homosexual partnership is inadmissible.

The head of the German Bishops' Conference, Georg Baetzing, issued a carefully worded statement in response.

Catholic teachings should "generally be advanced with sound arguments — on the basis of fundamental truths of faith and morality, ongoing theological reflection and also an openness to ... the living conditions of today's people," Baetzing said.

The current reform process in the German Catholic Church tackles "the issue of successful relationships in a comprehensive way that also takes into account the necessity and the limits of the developments of church doctrine," he added.

Regensburg Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer welcomed the Vatican's statement, saying it was in line with the 2016 papal document.

However, strong criticism came from Wir sind Kirche, a German Catholic reform movement whose name translates as "we are church," which called it an "unspeakable decision" and an attempt by Rome to impose from above rules of faith and morality around the world.

The Vatican's decision contributes to the continued discrimination against homosexuals around the world, which includes imprisonment and the death penalty, being seen as God-given, a spokesperson said.

The Central Committee of German Catholics, meanwhile, has long called on the church to bless loving same-sex relationships.

Such blessings are widespread in the Protestant Church, where same-sex marriage is also allowed in many places.