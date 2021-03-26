Iconic Rosebud Motel from ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is listed for $1.5 million. Take a look

The famous motel from the TV series “Schitt’s Creek,” named the Hockley Motel, is located in Ontario, Canada. Video screen grab from listing on Colliers Canada

During a brilliant six-season run, “Schitt’s Creek” cast a spotlight on the show’s four leads — Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy — and transcended them to a new level of fame.

However, there was one part of the show that doesn’t get enough recognition: the Rosebud Motel, which served as the home base of the Rose family’s new world.

And now it can be yours for $1.59 million.

“Built in the 1960s, the lodging sits tucked away on a 6.7-acre parcel that abuts the Nottawasaga River,” real estate website Dirt said. “Said to consist of nine rooms on the show, the 4,300-square-foot property is actually comprised of six apartment-like units with kitchenettes and baths, as well as a two-story, three-bedroom, one-bath space that serves as a manager’s suite.”

During a September 2020 interview with iHeartRadio, owner Jesse Tipping said that he wanted to list the property in early 2020, but the global COVID-19 pandemic delayed his plans, so he opened the property to those in need of quarantine space.

“Because of [the pandemic] and the guidelines of quarantine, I found a local organization that needed the ability to have some more space for what they do and so it’s been tenanted out for COVID base purposes,” Tipping said to iHeartRadio.

Dan Levy, from left,Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy participate in the Pop TV “Schitt’s Creek” panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Tipping also said that he would like to see the next owner of the motel turn it into a “Schitt’s Creek”-themed property to honor the award-winning show. “The property itself is so beautiful,” he said. “It’s very pretty and it’s an incredible spot and the motel itself has had a great history in the community and I hope that somebody who buys it honors that history and is able to keep it going.”

Before the family found its way to the motel, fans will remember the Rose family’s stunning mansion — the one that was seized by the feds during the pilot episode. That estate, known as the “La Belle Mansion,” recently hit the market for $12.8 million, McClatchy News reported.