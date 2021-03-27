Philippines announces strict lockdown as COVID-19 cases hit record

The Philippine government announced on Saturday that metro Manila and four neighboring provinces will return to a strict lockdown starting Monday as the country saw a record number of daily COVID-19 infections.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal under enhanced community quarantine, the first level of lockdown, until April 4, spokesman Harry Roque said.

The Philippines on Friday reported an all-time high of 9,838 new COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, active cases reached a record high of 118,122, as 9,595 new infections brought the total tally since the start of the pandemic to 712,442. The total death toll stood at 13,159.

The strict lockdown comes as capacity at hospitals is reaching high to critical-risk levels.

Under the lockdown, a curfew will be in place from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., only shops selling essential goods will be open and public transportation will run with reduced capacity.

Duterte also wanted to ramp up contact-tracing efforts and mass testing to identify the scope of people infected with the virus, Roque said.

All mass gatherings, including religious gatherings that were previously allowed to up to 10% capacity, are now prohibited.

The lockdown comes as Filipinos, predominantly Catholics, anticipate the Holy Week rites and celebration ahead of Easter.

———