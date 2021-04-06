US, Iran in indirect talks as nuclear deal powers meet

Top diplomats were meeting in Vienna on Tuesday to try to save the nuclear deal with Iran, but participants expect a number of roadblocks ahead as both Washington and Tehran are hesitant to take the first step.

However, in what could mark an important milestone in the effort to restore the 2015 accord, U.S. negotiators were to be present and holding indirect talks with the Iranians.

"We ... continue to believe that a diplomatic path is the right path forward, and there are benefits to all sides," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. "We expect them to have difficult portions. We expect this to be a long process."

Working groups would be formed among the participants, with European negotiators shuttling between the U.S. and Iranian sides, the State Department in Washington said.

According to Russia, two expert working groups were set up which are to focus on sanctions and nuclear issues and were to start working immediately.

"These are early days," spokesperson Ned Price said Monday. "We don't anticipate an early or immediate breakthrough, as these discussions we fully expect will be difficult."

Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei said Tuesday that Tehran was "neither optimistic nor pessimistic about the outcome of the negotiations in the coming weeks."

Nonetheless, Tehran is certain that the start of negotiations in Vienna is "the right way in the right direction," he told state television.

Leading the U.S. team is Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley, who was named to the position by President Joe Biden in January.

Price said the U.S. does not anticipate any face-to-face talks with the Iranians in Vienna, although the U.S. remains "open to them."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said last week that direct talks were "unnecessary."

The aim of the consultations is to pave the way for the U.S. to return to the agreement and to motivate Iran to comply with it again.

But progress has been stymied by both sides demanding that the other take the first step to return to compliance with the accord.

The round of talks between the remaining partners — Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany — is the first dialogue with Iran since Biden took office in January.

Unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, Biden wants to revive the agreement.

The agreement is considered an important building block for arms control, as it is intended to prevent the Islamic Republic from building a nuclear weapon.

However, the promised economic cooperation with Iran in exchange for limiting its nuclear program never materialized due to the unilateral withdrawal of the U.S. from the deal under Trump.

Tehran responded to sanctions from the U.S. by violating more and more conditions of the nuclear deal.

In the meantime, the country has considerably increased its uranium reserves, which are ultimately needed to build a bomb.