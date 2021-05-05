Life sentences for 2 Americans accused of killing Italian police officer

Two U.S. students accused of killing an Italian police officer during a 2019 drug sting gone wrong were handed life sentences Wednesday, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 20, were convicted in the murder of 35-year-old Carabinieri police Officer Mario Cerciello Rega.

The sentences were handed out after 13 hours of deliberations, according to ANSA.

The pair were indicted on charges of homicide, attempted extortion, assault of the victim's police partner, resisting a public official and carrying a knife without just cause.

According to prosecutors, on July 26, 2019, the two police officers confronted the U.S. pair in Rome as part of a plainclothes operation to retrieve a stolen backpack.

Natale-Hjorth and Elder, both teenagers at the time, allegedly stole a backpack from a drug middleman who gave them aspirin instead of cocaine. They later demanded money and real cocaine to return the item.

The defense contended that the pair acted in self-defense, believing the two police officers were in fact criminals, while prosecutors said the Americans headed to the sting armed and with the aim to kill.

Elder had admitted stabbing Cerciello Rega 11 times, while Natale-Hjorth was convicted of helping him hide the weapon in their hotel room. Under Italian law, accomplices can also be charged with murder.

Defense lawyers of both U.S. men vowed to appeal the sentences.

Elder's lawyer, Renato Borzone, called the sentence "shameful," while Natale-Hjorth's lawyer said the sentencing "does not tarnish our belief that Gabriel Natale-Hjorth is completely innocent," according to ANSA.