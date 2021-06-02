Iran says large naval vessel has sunk after fire in the Gulf of Oman

An Iranian navy ship has sunk after a fire incident in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian navy announced Wednesday, according to the ISNA news agency.

All measures to save the vessel, the Kharg, had failed in the past 20 hours, the navy said.

The ship was off the Gulf island of Jask before the fire and had also sunk there, according to the navy.

The exact cause is still under investigation, according to ISNA.

The crew members, whose number was not mentioned in the reports, were brought to Jask by rescue workers shortly after the fire. There were no casualties in the incident, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The Kharg was one of the country's largest naval vessels and had been in service for over 40 years.

The British ship was purchased before the 1979 revolution and had been part of the naval force ever since.