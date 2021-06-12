New restrictions in Moscow as coronavirus infections spike again

The Russian capital Moscow is imposing new restrictions out of concern about a further increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, the authorities reported 6,700 new infections, the highest number recorded this year within one day.

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expects the peak to occur in July at the latest. Such a situation must be reacted to in the metropolis of 12 million inhabitants, he said.

The coming week should therefore be declared a work-free week. In addition, bars, restaurants and clubs would have to close at 11 pm.

In parks, for example, playgrounds and sports fields would be closed.

Sobyanin once again promoted COVID-19 vaccinations. "This is very important, especially for older people."

Although Russia, with its 146 million inhabitants, has developed three vaccines of its own, many Russians do not want to be vaccinated.

On Saturday Putin honored the developers of one the Russian vaccines, known as Sputnik V.

Among others, the head of the Gamaleya Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Ginzburg, was honored in the Kremlin, according to the Presidential Office.

The vaccine was released 10 months ago as the world's first for widespread use in the population.

"When people around the world were waiting for scientists to save them from the coronavirus pandemic, our researchers did it," Putin reportedly said at the tribute.

The drug, which was developed in a short time, also provided "vital help" to other nations. Because the drug was launched before important tests were completed, many Russians are skeptical and refuse to be vaccinated.

According to Putin, 18 million Russians have received at least one vaccination.

In Moscow, there have been few restrictions for months. A fan zone opened on Friday for the European Football Championship.

Nationwide, 13,500 new infections were reported on Saturday, the highest number since February.