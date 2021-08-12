6 dead, including suspect, in shooting in British city of Plymouth

LONDON — Six people, including the suspect, have died of gunshot wounds in a firearms incident in the Keyham area of Plymouth, police said in the early hours of Friday.

Two females and two males died at the scene in Keyham, police said, along with another male who is believed to be the offender.

Another female was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds and later died in the hospital.

Officers said the victims' next of kin have been informed and that no one else was being sought in connection with the incident.

Police confirmed the incident was not terror-related.

Local Member of Parliament Luke Pollard said more people were being treated for their injuries in hospital, and tweeted: "I'm utterly devastated that one of the people killed in the #keyham shooting was a child under ten years old."

Emergency services were called to Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of the city shortly after 6 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Witnesses described hearing gunshots with one saying she saw a man "randomly" start shooting at people.

In a statement early on Friday morning, Devon and Cornwall police said: "Following attendance at the scene, two females and two males were deceased at the scene.

"A further male, believed to be the offender, was also deceased at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

"Another female treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, died a short time later in hospital.

"All of the next of kin of the deceased have been located and informed by Devon & Cornwall Police officers.

"Devon & Cornwall Police would stress this is not a terrorism related incident.

"The area has been cordoned off and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."

Police added investigations are continuing.

They urged the public with mobile phone footage of the "immediate aftermath" of the incident not to post it on social media and to "respect those families who have lost loved ones this evening."

Police officers and marked patrol cars were stationed at cordons Thursday night on roads close to the scene of the incident.

Scenes of crime officers in white suits could be seen using cameras in the street.

Members of the public who lived locally were not allowed into their homes.

One witness, who lives near Biddick Drive and gave her name as Sharron, told the BBC: "Firstly, there was shouting, followed by gunshots — three, possibly four to begin with.

"This was when the shooter kicked in the door of a house and randomly started shooting ... he ran from the house shooting as he ran and proceeded to shoot at a few people in the Linear Park up from the drive."

Robert Pinkerton told the BBC he had "walked around the corner" and "bumped into a bloke with a shotgun."

Pollard tweeted that police had confirmed six had died in the incident, adding that "more people are being treated for their injuries in hospital."

He said: "Just so unspeakably awful. My condolences and thoughts are with the families."

In a video posted on Twitter earlier, Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport said Ford Primary School and St Mark's Church on Cambridge Road in Keyham would be open from 9 a.m. on Friday and he, along with police and local councillors, would be attending to support the community.

He said "time and space" will be needed "to process what has happened tonight," but "this will be a safe space for the community to come together."

The South Western Ambulance Service said it was called at just after 6 p.m. on Thursday and responded with a "significant number of resources," including Hazardous Area Response Teams, multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "There's much we don't know about the shocking events in Plymouth. However it's clear tragedy has hit Keyham.

"My thoughts are with the families and neighbors of those caught up in this nightmare. I pay tribute to our emergency services who ran towards events we'd all run from."

