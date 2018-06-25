DSHS secretary: 'I know that you are all disappointed'
Cheryl Strange, the Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services, responds to the loss of Western State Hospital's federal certification in a taped message to employees of the psychiatric facility in Lakewood. DSHS oversees the hospital.
Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the U.S. border illegally.
Activists with the Metro D.C. branch of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) confronted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for the Trump administration's immigration policies as she ate at a Mexican restaurant Tuesday.
President Trump continued his assertion that Democrats are to blame for children being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. He said that changes to immigration laws could be made quickly if they were willing to negotiate with him.
Surrounded by dozens of McLane Elementary students former Secretary of State and longtime west Olympia resident Ralph Munro watches the unveiling of a sign renaming the McLane Nature Trail in his honor.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to reporters' questions concerning President Donald Trump's comments that he has the right to pardon himself, repeatedly saying that he had done nothing wrong.