Court weighs lawmakers' change to deadly force measure

The Washington Supreme Court heard arguments over whether state lawmakers acted constitutionally when they passed a new state law designed to improve police training in de-escalation tactics and make it easier to prosecute officers for negligent shootings.
Lawmakers approved Initiative 940 in March, but in an unprecedented move, first passed a separate bill amending the initiative that was a compromise that had been agreed to by activists and police groups. A Thurston County Superior Court judge said that procedure was unconstitutional and ordered that the original I-940 be placed on the November ballot. The state Attorney General's Office appealed, and argued in court Thursday that the Legislature validly enacted the amended law. But an attorney for initiative promoter Tim Eyman said that the move guts the power of initiatives to the Legislature.
The high court will decide whether the lawmakers acted constitutionally, or whether I-940 or I-940 and the compromise proposal should go to the ballot. A timeframe for their decision is unknown.
