How China became Trump’s trade nemesis

A woman holding her toddler confronted EPA chief Scott Pruitt at a Washington, D.C. restaurant on July 2, 2018, calling for his resignation over his record, stance on climate change and recent scandals. Pruitt resigned from his position on July 5.
Former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin came to Kansas City Wednesday to campaign for Tony Monetti, a Republican running for U.S. Senate in Missouri. The rally was held at the Power & Light District.
Friends, family, and local Lakewood community members rally to support Jose Robles at Lakewood Police Department and City Hall in getting an official signature on his U visa form that would stall his deportation that is currently set for Thursday.
Cheryl Strange, the Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services, responds to the loss of Western State Hospital's federal certification in a taped message to employees of the psychiatric facility in Lakewood. DSHS oversees the hospital.
Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the U.S. border illegally.
Activists with the Metro D.C. branch of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) confronted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for the Trump administration's immigration policies as she ate at a Mexican restaurant Tuesday.