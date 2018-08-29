Court may reconsider ruling on police deadly force measure

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Washington state Deputy Solicitor General Jeff Even, right, speaks before the Washington Supreme Court in Olympia, Wash., during arguments over whether state lawmakers acted constitutionally when they passed a new state law designed to improve police training in de-escalation tactics and make it easier to prosecute officers for negligent shootings. The question of whether Washington voters will have their say on the measure designed to make it easier to prosecute police for negligent shootings might not be over, after all--the day after ruling that Initiative 940 should appear on the November ballot, the state Supreme Court requested briefing by the end of the day Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, about how the justices’ various opinions should be interpreted. Ted S. Warren, file AP Photo