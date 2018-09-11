Take 2 for Washington state: Carbon fee on fall ballot

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo in Seattle Wash., Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks to people as he helps to gather signatures for a proposed initiative that would charge large industrial emitters a fee for their carbon emissions. Voters in Washington state will be asked this fall to do what state and federal leaders have been reluctant to: charge a direct fee on carbon pollution to fight climate change. If the measure passes, it will be the first direct fee or tax charged on carbon emissions in the U.S. Experts say it will show that states can take climate action even if the Trump administration doesn’t and nudge other states to follow. Phuong Le, File AP Photo