Cantwell, Hutchison confirm debate date at PLU

After prolonged negotiations, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell and challenger Susan Hutchison have finalized their plans for a debate Monday afternoon at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Tuesday.
The debate had been tentatively scheduled for Saturday night before Cantwell’s camp agreed to a date.
“Pacific Lutheran University is looking forward to both candidates being on campus on Oct. 8, and we’re excited that our students, faculty, staff and community members will get an opportunity to see the region’s political leaders engage in accessible public discourse,” Allan Belton, the school’s interim president, said in a statement.
People who held tickets to the original Saturday night date will have priority in acquiring tickets to the 12:30 p.m. debate at the Karen Hille Phillips Center at PLU. Some tickets have been reserved for PLU students, as well as the Bethel, Eatonville, Franklin Pierce and Tacoma school districts.
Cantwell has been Washington’s junior senator since 2000, having previously been a U.S. representative and an executive at Seattle-based software company RealNetworks.
Hutchison recently stepped down as chairwoman of the Washington Republican Party to run for the Senate seat. She worked for much of her career as an anchor at KIRO-TV.
The other debate between the candidates is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at Spokane Community College.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments