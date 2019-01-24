Carbon-free energy by 2045 is goal of legislation introduced in Washington Legislature

House Environment and Energy members, from left, Matt Boehnke, R-Kennewick, Richard Debolt, R-Chehalis and Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, listen to testimony during a public hearing on HB 1211. Shauna Sowersby shauna.sowersby@thenewstribune.com