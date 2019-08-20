The primary votes are in, and candidates finalized for November election

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

The final results of Thurston County Aug. 6 primary election were certified Tuesday at the Thurston County Courthouse.

There were no significant changes in the results. The main change in results happened in second vote tally when Olympia mayoral candidate Nathaniel Jones pulled ahead of newcomer David Ross, who had been in second place after the first, election-night tally.

Jones remained in the second spot in the final tally, and will continue on to the general election where he will oppose incumbent Mayor Cheryl Selby, the top vote-getter in the primary.

“Certainly I’m relieved to be on the ballot,” said Jones, who is giving up his seat on the City Council to run for mayor. “But I think there’s a lot to learn from the primary in terms of folks wanting change.”

Jones ended up with 25.34% of the vote, versus Ross, who received 24.39%. Selby received 39.66% of the vote.

Overall, 160,478 ballots were issued and 42,225 returned. A total of 615 ballots were rejected making the total number of accepted ballots 41,612. Voter turnout was 26.24%.

“While this may seem low, it was 3.42% higher than two years ago,” said Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall.

Two changes were introduced in the primary election: same-day voter registration, and VoteWA, a new statewide election system that caused some anxiety in the lead-up to the primaries, with some county auditors suggesting the new system wasn’t ready.

Despite the system’s issues, there were only 4 discrepancies in Thurston County’s election report, Hall said, with three attributed to the new system. The errors were reported to the state, she said.

“We have a brand new system that was never tested,” Hall said. “We’re working the bugs out in this election.”

Here are some of the final tallies in some of the bigger, tighter races. For a complete list of primary election results, visit ThurstonVotes.org.

Mayor City of Olympia

Cheryl L. Selby, 4,653 - 39.66%

Nathaniel Jones, 2,973 - 25.34%

David Ross, 2,861 - 24.39%

Brendon Clerget, 825 - 7.03%

Phil Cornell, 278 - 2.37%

Write in Totals, 31 - 0.33%

Position No. 2 City of Olympia

Jessica Bateman, 6,209 - 52.93%

Phyllis Booth, 2,659 - 22.67%

Alyssa Humbert, 2,282 - 19.45%

Write-In Totals, 83 - 0.71%

Position No. 3 City of Olympia

Dani Madrone, 6,842 - 58.32%

Matt Goldenberg, 2,919 - 24.88%

Boudicca Walsh, 1,188 - 10.13%

Write-In Totals, 113 - 0.96%

Position No. 1 City of Yelm

EJ Curry, 335 - 44.85%

James Blair, 322 - 43.11%

Lanakila Washington, 80 - 10.71%

Write-In Totals, 5 - 0.67%

District No. 1 North Thurston Public Schools

Gretchen Maliska, 6,384 - 42.63%

Jason Noahr, 5,614 - 37.49%

Marlene Inverso, 2,602 - 17.37%

Write-In Totals, 81 - 0.54%