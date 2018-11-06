Before Tuesday’s election, the city of Tumwater sent a mailer about Proposition 1 to residents.
Elections

Tumwater voters narrowly approving parks proposal

By Rolf Boone And Logan Stanley

rboone@theolympian.com

lstanley@theolympian.com

November 06, 2018 09:26 PM

Tumwater residents were approving the formation of a city parks district in early returns Tuesday.

So far, the ballot count was 3,650 in favor of the proposition and 3,425 against — a margin of 51.6 percent to 48.4 percent.

If approved, the city will levy 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, raising about $1.5 million annually. Later, it will increase the tax to the maximum of 75 cents per $1,000, raising $2.5 million a year, The Olympian reported.

At the 45-cent level, the owner of a $287,000 home will pay about $11 per month toward the parks district.

One goal of the city is to raise money for a community center. Other plans: creating four neighborhood parks, adding restrooms to existing parks, and expanding the Deschutes River Valley Trail.

