Kunkel has lead on incumbent Zeman in Lacey City Council Position 3 race

Lacey City Council challenger Ed Kunkel Jr. was holding an early lead over incumbent Lynda Zeman Tuesday night in the Position No. 3 race.

Kunkel had 3,231 votes to Zeman’s 2,997 votes, according to early returns. Kunkel could not be reached Tuesday.

Zeman, who was appointed to the council earlier this year to replace former councilwoman Rachel Young, said Tuesday night she was still optimistic.

“I expected a close race,” she said. “Let’s wait a few more days.”

Zeman is the co-owner of Window Genie, a residential and commercial window cleaning and maintenance business.

Kunkel is a Realtor.