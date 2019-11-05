Lacey City Council incumbent Greenstein is leading Jones by narrow margin

Lacey City Council incumbent Lenny Greenstein was leading challenger Harald Jones for the Position No. 2 seat.

Greenstein, who is looking for a third term on the council, had 3,210 votes in the first tally while Jones had 2,873 votes.

“I’m pleased,” Jones said Tuesday. “I didn’t want to get annihilated and I didn’t. It’s very encouraging. My hard work has paid off.”

Greenstein pointed out that he was leading by about five percentage points.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I’m confident that will hold,” he said.

Still, he acknowledged that Jones did well and worked hard. “For a first-time candidate, he did a good job,” Greenstein said.

Jones spent 25 years with the U.S. Postal Service. Greenstein works in the insurance industry and is also a former Lacey restaurant owner.