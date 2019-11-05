Miller leads Morris by wide margin in Lacey City Council race

Lacey City Council Position No. 1 candidate Malcolm Miller had a large lead over his opponent Sarah Jean Morris after Tuesday’s first count of general election returns.

Miller was leading Morris 3,646 votes to 2,524.

Miller could not be reached Tuesday night. Both Miller and Morris ran to fill incumbent Jason Hearn’s seat. Hearn chose not to run for re-election. Lacey City Council members serve four-year terms.

Miller is a loan officer for a mortgage company and Morris is a Realtor.

“I believe I can bring all my professional experience, my volunteer experience and my passion to serve my community to further the interest of the residents in our city,” Miller told The Olympian in July.