Motorist shot himself during traffic stop in central Oregon

Authorities say a motorist who was pulled over by police shot himself with a handgun, and an officer also fired into the man's SUV.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Wednesday that 36-year-old Timothy Bontrager of Bend fired "a round in an effort to take his life." He says the action apparently prompted Officer Timothy Williams to fire into the Toyota 4-Runner.
The Bend Bulletin reports the sequence of events and number of rounds fired during Tuesday's fatal traffic stop are still being investigated.
Authorities say Bontrager was pulled over on Highway 97 and Cooley for not using his turn signal.
Hummel says the officer questioned Bontrager and suspected him of driving under the influence. Another officer who had joined the scene stood on the passenger side during the stop.
Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
