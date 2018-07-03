AP FACT CHECK: Rep. Kevin Cramer did drive 2,300 miles

FILE - In this May 26, 2016, file photo, North Dakota Republican state Rep. Kevin Cramer speaks in Bismarck, N.D. North Dakota Democrats are criticizing Republican Senate candidate Kevin Cramer for reimbursing himself and his wife Kris for 3,000 miles worth of mileage on the campaign trail this year. In a statement last week, the state party attacked Cramer for what they called “implausible” mileage reimbursements. Cramer did drive more than 2,300 miles according to an AP analysis, which mapped the locations to substantiate the mileage and also checked with event organizers and media reports to verify Kevin Cramer’s attendance. The mileage reimbursements he and his wife made to themselves were correct. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo