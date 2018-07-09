National Politics

Police: 2 killed in early morning crash

The Associated Press

July 09, 2018 10:12 PM

LITTLETON, N.H.

Two people have died in an early morning car crash in New Hampshire.

Police say 60-year-old Doresa Harrell, of Georgia, was turning around in a road in Littleton Monday when her SUV was struck by 23-year-old Richard Maker's car.

Nineteen-year-old Brodie Leavitt, who was riding passenger in Maker's car, died at the scene.

Harrell was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Maker and another passenger in his car, as well as a passenger in the SUV have been hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say the road was closed for six hours as officials investigated the crash.

