Police: 2 killed in early morning crash

Two people have died in an early morning car crash in New Hampshire.
Police say 60-year-old Doresa Harrell, of Georgia, was turning around in a road in Littleton Monday when her SUV was struck by 23-year-old Richard Maker's car.
Nineteen-year-old Brodie Leavitt, who was riding passenger in Maker's car, died at the scene.
Harrell was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Maker and another passenger in his car, as well as a passenger in the SUV have been hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police say the road was closed for six hours as officials investigated the crash.
Comments