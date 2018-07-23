Nevada could elect first-ever female-majority statehouse

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, spectators look down on the Nevada State Assembly on the opening day of the Legislative Session in Carson City, Nev. Nevada voters could soon make history by electing the country’s first female-majority state legislature. Women, after winning a record number of primary contests last month, could make up nearly two-thirds of the statehouse by Nov. 7, 2018. AP Photo/Lance Iversen, file) Lance Iversen AP