State replaces superintendent of Osawatomie State Hospital

The state has appointed a new interim superintendent at Osawatomie State Hospital.
A state official said Tuesday that Wes Cole, a retired psychiatric hospital employee, was named interim superintendent at the hospital. The appointment was approved July 24.
Cole replaces Clayton Bledsoe, who was named interim superintendent in April.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Cole was a member of the governor's behavioral health advisory council and has an extensive background in the field.
Bledsoe was hired in May 2017 as nursing director at the hospital.
Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services officials didn't release a reason for Bledsoe's departure.
