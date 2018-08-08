DeSantis, Putnam trade blows during GOP primary for governor

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam are trading blows in the second of two debates ahead of Florida's Republican primary for governor.
Putnam sharply criticized DeSantis as the "Seinfeld" candidate, a reference to the hit television show that was supposedly about nothing. He contended that the congressman does not know much about Florida issues.
DeSantis called Putnam "an errand boy" for the state's sugar industry, which has come under fire for the ongoing water problems in the southern part of the state.
The Wednesday debate is coming more than a week after President Donald Trump held a rally in Florida to pump up DeSantis' campaign. Trump's endorsement has helped the congressman overcome Putnam's early advantage in the race.
The primary is Aug. 28.
