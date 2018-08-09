Sheriff looks to create job helping inmates rejoin society

A sheriff's department in upstate New York says it is looking to create a specialized position to help inmates transition back into the community.
According to the Auburn Citizen , officials say the program would be the first of its kind in the state. Cayuga County Sheriff David Gould said he'd like to replace a soon-to-retire nurse's job with the new position of transitional care coordinator.
Gould says the coordinator would help exiting inmates contact agencies to provide services like transitional housing and job training.
The sheriff says the plan would not cost the county extra because it would be replacing a current position. He says it could ultimately save money by reducing the number of repeat offenders.
Gould says he is developing a full resolution for presentation this month.
