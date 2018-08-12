Vote counting in Kansas GOP primary race enters final stage

County election officials across Kansas are set to begin reviewing provisional ballots to arrive at final official vote totals in the tight Republican primary for governor.
Secretary of State Kris Kobach led Gov. Jeff Colyer by 110 votes out of 313,000-plus cast after late mail-in ballots from all 105 counties were added Friday to totals from advance voting and ballots cast at the polls Tuesday.
County officials will review nearly 9,000 provisional ballots, given to voters at the polls when their eligibility is in question. Most counties start canvass meetings Monday, but some will meet later this week and next.
Colyer said Friday that he believes Kobach's office advised county clerks to discard legal mail-in ballots. Kobach said he's following the law.
