Record number of women have won major party primaries

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams smiles before speaking to supporters during an election-night watch party in Atlanta. More women than ever before have won their primaries for governor, U.S. Senate and House this year. That’s setting a record and paving the way for battles in November that could significantly increase the number of women in elected office. John Bazemore, File AP Photo