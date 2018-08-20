Ex-New Mexico senator pleads guilty to embezzlement, perjury

Former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement and perjury charges for misspending and falsely reporting campaign account activity, lengthening his ongoing stay in prison.
Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Monday that Griego was sentenced to an additional year based on two felony counts of perjury and two felony counts of embezzlement.
Defense attorney Thomas Clark said Griego is likely to spend an additional six months in prison based on the new sentence with consideration for good behavior. He said the sentence resolves all pending criminal litigation against Griego.
Griego, 70, began serving an 18-month sentence in March on fraud, bribery and felony ethical violations stemming from allegations that he used his position as a lawmaker to profit from the sale of a state-owned building.
He is incarcerated at a state prison in Los Lunas that has special units for elderly inmates and those in poor health. He wore an orange prison uniform on Monday to a court hearing in Albuquerque.
The convictions against Griego, a Democrat, mark the latest in a string of high-profile corruption scandals involving public officials in New Mexico.
A former head of New Mexico's Taxation and Revenue Department, Demesia Padilla, was charged in June with embezzlement and multiple corruption and ethics violations in her role as Cabinet secretary. She was an appointee of Republican Gov. Susan Martinez.
Former Secretary of State Dianna Duran, a Republican, resigned in 2015 and served 30 days in jail on embezzlement and fraud convictions. She pleaded guilty to spending campaign funds on a gambling spree.
Comments