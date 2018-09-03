Secretary of state: New online tools aim to help businesses

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says her office has made new online tools available so it's easier for businesses to grow in Rhode Island.
The tools include the new Rhode Island Code of Regulations and revamped Department of State Business Assistant .
The Code of Regulations is an online directory of state regulations. The General Assembly passed legislation requiring a modernization of the administrative procedures act, which governs agency rulemaking. The directory aims to make it easy to search the database of rules and understand the rulemaking process.
The Business Assistant asks entrepreneurs questions about the business they want to start, then provides a checklist of relevant state agencies, licenses and regulations, as well as an estimate of associated fees.
Gorbea says it's a way to support small businesses and entrepreneurs.
