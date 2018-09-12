Trump says response to Hurricane Maria damage in Puerto Rico was an ‘unsung success’

President Trump lauded his administrations’s response to Hurricane Maria as an “incredible unsung success,” during his briefing ahead of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 11.
Did Trump really say this?

"Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," President Donald Trump told a crowd of about 4,000 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

