Incumbent lieutenant governor holds on to seat in primary

Rhode Island's current lieutenant governor has held on to his party's nomination despite an insurgent progressive challenge and losing two big cities.
Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee celebrated his Democratic primary victory Wednesday in Pawtucket over J. Aaron Regunberg. The Providence Journal reports the race was decided by 2,400 votes and McKee lost the state's two largest cities, Providence and Cranston.
Communities in northern Rhode Island heavily broke for McKee, who also performed well statewide with the Latino population of Rhode Island.
The Rhode Island Latino Political Action Committee endorsed both McKee and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo in the primary election.
