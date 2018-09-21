Ramsey County attorney will reopen review of police shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it overlooked a key piece of evidence in its investigation into the fatal police shooting of a Vadnais Heights man, prompting the Ramsey County Attorney's office to take another look at the case.
The BCA says the overlooked evidence is an audio recording from Darren Jahnke's cellphone of his interaction with Ramsey County sheriff's deputies and his shooting in April 2017.
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office reviewed the BCA's findings and cleared the deputy who killed Jahnke in March. The Star Tribune reports the BCA says the agent involved in overlooking the evidence is no longer assigned to the unit that investigates officer-involved shootings or homicides.
The 47-year-old Jahnke was fatally shot in Vadnais Heights after authorities say he ripped a deputy's gun off her belt.
Comments