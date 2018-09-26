New Hampshire advocates to testify at hearing on toxins

New Hampshire advocates concerned with industrial toxins are set to testify at a U.S. Senate hearing.
New Hampshire Public Radio reports that New Hampshire's Testing for Pease co-founder Andrea Amico hopes to raise awareness about PFAS contamination.
The Senate hearing Wednesday comes at a time of increased federal funding for PFAS clean-up and studies about the impact of the toxins on health. Federal regulators are set to testify about the military's use of firefighting foams that helped spread the industrial toxin.
Amico's group formed following results showing high levels of PFAS in drinking water at the former Pease Air Force base in Portsmouth.
