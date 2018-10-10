Nikki Haley announces resignation as U.N. Ambassador

Nikki Haley announced her plans to resign as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations on October 9, 2018. She plans on staying at her post through the end of the year.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service