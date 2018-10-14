Keeping it real: Democrats push candidates to be authentic

FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo, Beto O’Rourke speaks during the general session at the Texas Democratic Convention in Fort Worth, Texas. For many Democrats, Beto O’Rourke’s response to a question about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem was the type of moment that will be essential for a field that will challenge President Donald Trump beginning after the November elections. If there’s a common buzzword in Democratic politics right now, it’s “authenticity,” or the desire to present candidates in an unvarnished manner that’s true to themselves. Richard W. Rodriguez, File AP Photo