Retiring NC sheriff leaves Democrats, citing leftward shift

A North Carolina sheriff has left the Democratic party, citing "an anti-law enforcement sentiment."
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan says he's now officially registered as "unaffiliated." The 54-year-old is retiring in November after 12 years as sheriff, and blames a leftward shift for his decision to not run again.
He says his decision was clinched by "over the top" comments from former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who, in reference to Republican tactics, said "When they go low, we kick them." But Duncan says he's not endorsing "the negativity of the right" with his disaffiliation.
Buncombe County Democratic Party Chair Jeff Rose says Duncan is conflating national events with the local party, which he says hasn't experienced an ideological shift.
