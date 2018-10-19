Democrats eyeing White House flock to Iowa’s new star

In this Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 photo, Iowa Democratic candidate for secretary of state Deidre DeJear talks to local residents during a campaign stop in Osage, Iowa. DeJear is an example, perhaps the best, of Democrats around the country fighting for this lesser-known statewide office in 2018 over what has been a steady tightening of voting rules in states under Republican leadership. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo