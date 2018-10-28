Cooper out to rally Democrats seeking more legislative wins

Gov. Roy Cooper is getting into the thick of campaigning for Democratic legislative candidates in hopes enough of them will get elected to give him more policy leverage at the General Assembly.
Cooper planned to speak Sunday for the second day in a row at events to rally party activists knocking on doors urging people to vote. The governor was expected in Apex and Sanford to help both House and Senate challengers to Republican incumbents. Cooper attended similar events Saturday in Charlotte.
Democrats want to win enough legislative elections next month to end the GOP's veto-proof majorities. That would require four more House seats or six Senate seats. Cooper has raised millions of dollars for the state Democratic Party to help candidates. Republicans are getting out the vote as well.
