A week before election, McSally focuses on border security

Senate candidate Martha McSally hammered down on her promises to strengthen border security and crack down on immigrants who commit crimes as she faces criticism over her position on health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
McSally held a news conference Tuesday in Mesa to publicize endorsements from three members of "angel families" — people who lost loved ones at the hands of immigrants living in the United States illegally.
She also said the caravan of Central American migrants in Mexico that's headed to the United States is awakening Americans to the dangers at the border.
McSally has been accused of using the caravan to divert attention away from her views on coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
McSally faces Kyrsten Sinema in the race to succeed Sen. Jeff Flake.
___
Associated Press writer Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.
Comments