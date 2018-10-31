Steve Bannon coming to rally Republicans in Virginia

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018, file photo, former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks during the Red Tide Rising Rally supporting Republican candidates, in Elma, N.Y. Bannon is coming to Virginia to help rally Republicans just before Election Day. Bannon said in an interview Tuesday, Oct. 30, with radio host John Fredericks that he plans to visit Virginia this weekend. Bannon said tight races in Virginia could help determine partisan control of the U.S. House and the derail President Donald Trump’s agenda. Jeffrey T. Barnes, File AP Photo