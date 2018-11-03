Harvey Rosenfeld attends a Democratic party rally Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla., bedecked in a red, white and blue outfit topped with an Uncle Sam hat and had a sign around his neck reading, “Be Patriotic, Respect Democracy, Honor America.” The 68-year-old retired publicist said he had been a Republican for 30 years until its stances against abortion rights and gay rights drove him away.
National Politics

Anxious politicians and volunteers make final election push

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

November 03, 2018 09:32 PM

TEMPE, Ariz.

Campaigns are cranking up their efforts on the final anxious weekend before the 2018 midterms, and each side is warning of dire consequences if it fails.

President Donald Trump is crisscrossing the country stumping for the GOP. Democrats are relying on former President Barack Obama and entertainers like Jimmy Buffett in Florida.

Candidates and volunteers are knocking on doors, holding rallies and phone-banking desperately as dozens of races around the country go down to the wire.

Democrats are counting on wresting control of the U.S. House from Republicans and hoping for a longshot series of wins to win back the Senate as well. But Republicans are optimistic they can gain seats in a Senate map heavy on red states and haven't given up on holding the House.

