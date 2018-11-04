Nebraska’s voter turnout trails some neighboring states

Groups are trying to boost voter turnout in Nebraska as Election Day nears, but the challenge may be greater than in some neighboring states.
Nebraska consistently ranks in the middle of the pack nationally and lags behind Iowa and Colorado when it comes to the percentage of eligible voters who cast ballots. The group Nonprofit VOTE says the state also trailed South Dakota and Missouri in three of the last five elections.
Voting-rights advocates say Nebraska's position is likely due to factors such as competitive races, registration deadlines and whether states are shifting toward all-mail voting systems.
Advocates point to Garden County in western Nebraska, which saw a sharp increase in participation when it switched to a solely vote-by-mail system.
