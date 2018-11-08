The Riverwalk in Tampa wins planning award

A Tampa neighborhood has won what could be described as city planners' version of "The People's Choice Awards."
The American Planning Association said Wednesday that The Riverwalk in Tampa had won its "People' Choice" designation as one of the great spaces in America in 2018.
The planning association asked the public to nominate their favorite public space, neighborhood, or street.
The Riverwalk edged out Katy Trail in Missouri.
The other finalists were Uncas Leap Heritage Area in Norwich, Connecticut; the Detroit Riverfront; and the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.
