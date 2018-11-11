50 years in, Chisholm’s historic victory offers inspiration

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Letitia James, D-NY, speaks to supporters after winning the New York Attorney General’s race in New York. James, who made history that night as the first African-American woman elected to hold statewide New York office as the state attorney general, said the example set by the late Rep. Shirley Chisholm matters all this time later because “we’re fighting for the same people who don’t have a voice at the table.” Andres Kudacki, File AP Photo