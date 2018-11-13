Father warned police of son who led armed 23-hour standoff

Court documents state the father of a New Hampshire man arrested this week during a tense day-long standoff with police had warned authorities that his son was "talking crazy about government tyranny."
Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Thomas waived his arraignment Tuesday on multiple felony charges. WMUR-TV reports Thomas was arrested Monday following a 23-hour standoff against nearly 70 law enforcement officers in a wooded area of Rochester.
Police say Thomas used a rifle to shoot at a police helicopter and other officers during the standoff. No one was injured.
Thomas's father also told police he saw his son, who is homeless, had a number of guns at his campsite during a Sunday visit and contacted police. Police say Thomas had a number of outstanding warrants.
