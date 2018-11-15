Ex-death row inmate who beat sex trafficking case arrested

An ex-death row inmate has been arrested a day after a judge ordered his release from federal custody when prosecutors dropped sex trafficking charges against him.
Isaiah McCoy was arrested Wednesday at the Honolulu airport on a traffic warrant. On Tuesday, prosecutors dismissed allegations he forced, threatened and coerced women into prostitution in Hawaii.
McCoy says he wanted to travel to Philadelphia for an event organized by an anti-death penalty nonprofit. He says the government didn't return his ID so when security workers were trying to verify his identity, they found the warrant.
Less than a year before his Hawaii arrest, McCoy was released from death row in Delaware after a judge found him not guilty of murder during a retrial.
