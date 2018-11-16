Kawasaki appears to upset Kelly in Alaska Senate race

Republican Alaska Senate President Pete Kelly appears to have lost his re-election bid but told The Associated Press that he's leaving open the option of a recount.
Ballots tallied Friday show Democratic Rep. Scott Kawasaki widening his lead to 173 votes in the Fairbanks race. Election officials said Thursday there were still outstanding military and overseas ballots. It's not clear how many were counted Friday, but the total of all outstanding ballots wasn't enough to overturn Kawasaki's lead.
A win by Kawasaki would leave Republicans with 13 of the Senate's 20 seats. Democrats, however, held out some hope that a bipartisan coalition could be formed.
Meanwhile, in the House race to replace Kawasaki, Republican Bart LeBon held a 5-vote lead over Democrat Kathryn Dodge.
